Chargers vs. Broncos matchups, start time and how to watch

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert passes against the Denver Broncos during a game in January last season. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Austin Ekeler is coming off a career-best 173 yards rushing at Cleveland. He also has scored five touchdowns over the last two games. Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said he sensed early against the Browns that Ekeler was about the break out. “Man, this kid is on fire and ready to play today,” Lombardi said he recalled thinking. “I’m sure he was feeling it.” Denver is middle of the pack against the run, ranking 15th overall. But the Broncos are tied for fourth in points allowed, surrendering 16 per game, and — attention, Justin Herbert — have the NFL’s No. 1 defense against the pass. The Chargers’ Week 5 victory in Cleveland included a late, failed fourth-down attempt. The Chargers are five for 11 on fourth down for the season, those 11 tries tied with Jacksonville for the most in the AFC entering Week 6. Lombardi took the blame for the failure against the Browns, saying he instructed Herbert specifically to throw to Mike Williams, a pass the Browns defended well. “There is a lot of discussion about analytics, and I think they are important and it’s smart to use them,” Lombardi said, speaking of approaching fourth downs in general. “We’ve all doubled down on 11 when the dealer is showing a six [in blackjack] and lost a hand. But it’s still the right thing to do.”