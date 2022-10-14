Surprise! Rocky Russell Wilson, great Geno Smith, perfect Jalen Hurts, flying Jets...

The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs face each other Sunday in a showdown everyone saw coming. Two 4-1 teams vying for superiority in the AFC.

Sometimes the NFL is that way. You see it coming. But sometimes, like a no-look pass from Patrick Mahomes, reality comes out of nowhere and smacks you in the face.

Not many people would have predicted, for instance, that both the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals would be 2-3 at this point, the first time the Super Bowl teams from the previous season have been under .500 through the first five weeks.

The Chargers are dealing with roster-crippling injuries, and what else is new? But raise your hand if you thought Indianapolis would have such a bumpy start after switching out Carson Wentz for the more reliable Matt Ryan?

Las Vegas probably would have assigned long odds to their hometown Raiders losing four of their first five games.

Among the other surprises so far: