Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers-Dolphins preview: Tua Tagovailoa presents big challenge for L.A.
The seven-on-seven camps happened almost every weekend, Hawaiian kids converging on a football field to push one another.
As a budding lineman, Breiden Fehoko recalls doing one-on-one drills before going over to watch the skill-position players battle.
“I remember a younger, shorter kid throwing to high schoolers,” Fehoko said. “Come to find out, it was Tua. It was pretty cool really. You knew the kid was going to be good one day.”
One day has arrived for Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL’s highest-rated passer will lead the Miami Dolphins into SoFi Stadium on Sunday to face Fehoko and a Chargers’ defense that figures to be shorthanded for a tall task.
With safety Derwin James Jr. (quadriceps) and slot cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle) doubtful, the Chargers’ secondary still must contain Tagovailoa and speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Chargers need to be in rush to protect Justin Herbert against Dolphins defense
In a career during which so much has been pronounced, few things ever have stood out so starkly for Justin Herbert.
On four occasions in his 44 NFL starts, the Chargers quarterback has been sacked as many as four times. Three of those occasions have happened in succession over the last three weeks.
“We have to get guys open faster,” offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday. “There has been a lot of shuffling of the O-line and then facing some pretty good rush teams. It’s a combination of things but certainly something that we are aware of and need to do better.”
Herbert was sacked five times Sunday at Las Vegas, four times the week before at Arizona and five times the week before that at home against Kansas City. He has taken 37 hits during that stretch.
Derwin James inactive for Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins
The Chargers will be without Pro Bowl safety Derwin James Jr. for their Sunday night game against Miami at SoFi Stadium.
James was doubtful because of a quadriceps injury before the team made him inactive 90 minutes before kickoff.
Three other starters — cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle), defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and right tackle Trey Pipkins III (knee) — also are inactive.
The Chargers’ other inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Sony Michel and wide receiver Jason Moore Jr.
Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (6-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-4) match up heading into their game at 5:20 p.m. PST on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on NBC (Ch. 4) and streamed on Peacock and NFL+.
When Chargers have the ball
Once again, the Chargers will try to begin and end a game with both of their top wide receivers — Keenan Allen and Mike Williams — something that hasn’t happened all season.
Allen was injured in the second quarter of the season opener. He came back in Week 7 but was unable to play in the second half. Allen and Williams were available in Week 11 until Williams was injured on the Chargers’ second offensive series. Williams remained on the injury report until Friday, when his removal meant he and Allen were in line to start against Miami.
For Justin Herbert to get the ball to either of his favorite wideouts, the Chargers will need improved protection. Herbert has been sacked 14 times over the last three weeks, and the Dolphins do like to blitz. Miami has had multiple sacks in four consecutive games.
Chargers vs. Dolphins: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Chargers will be playing in prime time after getting flexed into “Sunday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins. It might be another disappointing week for Chargers fans, but NFL games aren’t played on paper.
Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 52) at Chargers
Between the two L.A. games this week, this is the bet I like more and it has a lot to do with why I liked the Raiders last week against the Chargers. The loss of Corey Linsley completely changes everything for this offense. Linsley remains in concussion protocol but was a full participant in practice Thursday. Unfortunately, Trey Pipkins III appears to be doubtful again, so the Chargers will be up against it when it comes to protecting Justin Herbert.
Herbert threw for 335 yards last week, but that was on 47 attempts. The Chargers managed just 5.2 yards per play and 3.3 yards per carry against an awful Raiders defense. Miami’s stats look more like those of a league average defense, so it looks like tough sledding again for a one-dimensional offense with cluster injuries in the trenches.