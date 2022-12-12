Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins: Live updates, start time and betting odds

Chargers-Dolphins preview: Tua Tagovailoa presents big challenge for L.A.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passes against the San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 4. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

The seven-on-seven camps happened almost every weekend, Hawaiian kids converging on a football field to push one another.

As a budding lineman, Breiden Fehoko recalls doing one-on-one drills before going over to watch the skill-position players battle.

“I remember a younger, shorter kid throwing to high schoolers,” Fehoko said. “Come to find out, it was Tua. It was pretty cool really. You knew the kid was going to be good one day.”

One day has arrived for Tua Tagovailoa. The NFL’s highest-rated passer will lead the Miami Dolphins into SoFi Stadium on Sunday to face Fehoko and a Chargers’ defense that figures to be shorthanded for a tall task.

With safety Derwin James Jr. (quadriceps) and slot cornerback Bryce Callahan (core muscle) doubtful, the Chargers’ secondary still must contain Tagovailoa and speedy wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

