Chargers hiring former Cowboys assistant Kellen Moore to be offensive coordinator

Moving quickly, the Chargers are hiring Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced.

Moore, 33, spent five seasons with Dallas before he and the team parted ways Sunday in what the Cowboys termed a mutual decision.

He replaces Joe Lombardi, who was fired following the Chargers’ AFC wild-card playoff loss at Jacksonville.

A former quarterback at Boise State, Moore was Dallas’ offensive coordinator the last four seasons. The Cowboys ranked first in points and yards in 2021 and fourth in points and 11th in yards this season.

One of Moore’s obvious tasks will be improving a running game that the Chargers struggled to establish throughout 2022. Dallas ranked ninth in rushing each of the last two seasons.

Before deciding on Moore, the Chargers interviewed Zac Robinson (Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach), Greg Olson (Rams senior offensive assistant), Jerrod Johnson (Minnesota assistant quarterbacks coach), Thomas Brown (Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach) and Luke Steckel (Tennessee tight end coach).

The Chargers still need a quarterbacks coach after Shane Day also was fired along with Lombardi.