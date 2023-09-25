Chargers-Vikings takeaways: Will benched J.C. Jackson be active again?

Brandon Staley’s major decisions Sunday didn’t begin with the fourth-down call in the game’s final two minutes.

An hour-and-half before kickoff, the Chargers announced that big-money cornerback J.C. Jackson would be inactive despite being healthy.

“Just a coach’s decision,” Staley explained later. “We felt like this was the right group for this game.”

In advance of Sunday, Staley suggested Jackson, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. would be used in a rotation until the Chargers could determine their best pairing at outside corner.

Asked specifically if Jackson would have an opportunity to work his way back into a rotation, Staley said the veteran’s status is “to be determined.”

Jackson started the first two games, playing 66% of the defensive snaps in Week 1 and 63% in Week 2. Coming back from a significant knee injury, he appeared to be progressing.

Then Jackson spent this game in street clothes on the sidelines as the Chargers tried to stop All-Pro Justin Jefferson, the exact sort of receiver they hoped to assign to Jackson after adding him in March 2021.

The Chargers gave Jackson a five-year contract that guaranteed him $40 million and is worth up to $82.5 million. He was coming off four productive seasons with New England, Jackson intercepting 26 passes as a Patriot.

But he struggled last season, first dealing with a foot issue that required surgery in August and then playing poorly enough upon his return that he was benched. Jackson then went down for the season in Week 7.

He made it back for the start of training camp and returned to the starting lineup. However, with the Chargers’ pass defense particularly porous to start the season, Jackson found himself without a role against Minnesota.