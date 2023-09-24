Chargers’ 28-24 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings by the numbers

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen is tackled by Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) after catching a pass. Allen finished with 18 catches for a career-high 215 yards.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 28-24 road victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday;

30

Consecutive games with at least 20 completions for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, the second longest streak in NFL history. Drew Brees holds the record with 57 consecutive games.

405

Yards passing for Herbert, who completed 40 of 47 passes, threw three touchdown passes and finished with a quarterback rating of 123.8.

213

Consecutive pass attempts by Herbert without throwing an interception, a Chargers record.

336

Yards receiving for Chargers starting wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, the first time the franchise had two receivers top 100 yards in a game since Allen and Melvin Gordon both did so in 2018. Allen had 18 catches for a career-high 215 yards against the Vikings and Williams seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown before he had to exit with a knee injury. Keenan also threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

31

Number of teams who have qualified for the playoffs after starting the season 0-2 since 1990. The Bengals did it last season. Only four teams since 1990 have qualified after an 0-3 start, the 1992 Chargers, the 1995 Lions, the 1998 Bills and the 2018 Texans.

Summary

CHARGERS 7 7 7 7 — 28

Minnesota 0 10 7 7 — 24



First Quarter



CHARGERS — Parham 3 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 2:51. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 5:41. Key plays: Herbert 7 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-5, Herbert 12 run, Herbert 25 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-7.

Second Quarter



Minnesota — Oliver 4 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:27. Drive: 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:46. Key plays: Cousins 21 pass to Jefferson, Cousins 34 pass to Jefferson.

Minnesota — Field goal Joseph 23, 2:08. Drive: 11 plays, 40 yards, 3:54. Key plays: Cousins 25 pass to Jefferson, Cousins 9 pass to Mattison on 3rd-and-15.

CHARGERS — Parham 1 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), :47. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 1:21. Key plays: Herbert 13 pass to Everett, Herbert 29 pass to Palmer.

Third Quarter



CHARGERS — M.Williams 49 pass from K.Allen (Dicker kick), 5:53. Drive: 3 plays, 80 yards, 1:11. Key play: Herbert 25 pass to K.Allen.

Minnesota — Osborn 36 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:01. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:52. Key plays: Cousins 21 pass to Hockenson, Cousins 10 run on 3rd-and-11.

Fourth Quarter



Minnesota — Jefferson 52 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 11:20. Drive: 8 plays, 83 yards, 3:47. Key plays: Mattison 14 run, Cousins 11 pass to Addison, Cousins 6 pass to Addison on 3rd-and-5, Mattison 10 run.

CHARGERS — Palmer 30 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 8:05. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 3:15. Key plays: Herbert 21 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 20 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-17.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: CHARGERS, Kelley 11-12, Herbert 2-11, Spiller 2-7. MINNESOTA, Mattison 20-93, Chandler 3-27, Cousins 1-10.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 40-47-0-405, K.Allen 1-1-0-49. MINNESOTA, Cousins 32-50-1-367.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, K.Allen 18-215, M.Williams 7-121, Everett 6-30, Palmer 4-66, Johnston 2-10, Parham 2-4, Kelley 1-5, D.Davis 1-3. MINNESOTA, Hockenson 8-78, Jefferson 7-149, Addison 6-52, Mattison 5-32, Oliver 2-4, Osborn 1-36, Ham 1-7, Powell 1-5, Chandler 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. MINNESOTA, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, None. MINNESOTA, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Murray 8-1-0, M.Davis 8-0-0, Samuel 6-0-0, Niemann 5-3-0, James 5-2-0, Tuipulotu 4-0-1, Gilman 3-2-0, Joseph-Day 2-2-1, N.Williams 2-2-0, Layne 2-0-0, Taylor 2-0-0, Bosa 1-0-1, Fox 1-0-1, Mack 1-0-0, Matlock 1-0-0, Woods 1-0-0, A.Johnson 0-1-0. MINNESOTA, Murphy 9-1-0, Evans 7-4-0, Bynum 5-1-0, Hicks 5-1-0, Blackmon 4-1-0, Hunter 3-1-1, Metellus 2-3-0, Pace 2-2-0, H.Smith 2-2-0, Phillips 2-0-0, Bullard 1-1-0, Th.Jackson 1-0-0, Jones 0-1-0, Wonnum 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, Murray 1-0. MINNESOTA, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: CHARGERS, Dicker 53.

Officials — Referee Shawn Smith, Ump Bryan Neale, HL Jay Bilbo, LJ Jeff Seeman, FJ Dyrol Prioleau, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Attendance — 66,878.