Chargers’ Mike Williams out for rest of season with torn ACL

Wide receiver Mike Williams is helped off the field after suffering a left knee injury during the Chargers’ win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Chargers will be without wide receiver Mike Williams for the reminder of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Williams was injured Sunday after making a catch late in the third quarter of the team’s 28-24 victory at Minnesota. An MRI scan on Williams’ left knee revealed the extent of the injury.

In his absence, rookie first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston is expected to see an increased role after being used in a limited basis to open the season.

Williams finishes the season with 19 receptions for 249 yards and a touchdown, which he scored against the Vikings on a pass from fellow wide receiver Keenan Allen.

In his seventh season out of Clemson, Williams has dealt with a variety of injuries throughout his career but has managed to appear in at least 13 games each year since 2018.

He missed the Chargers’ AFC wild-card playoff loss at Jacksonville in January after suffering a back injury in the regular-season finale.

Johnston has been in a part-time role as the team’s fourth wideout behind Williams, Allen and Joshua Palmer. He has five catches for 26 yards.

When Williams and Allen both missed time in 2022, Palmer emerged as a reliable target for quarterback Justin Herbert, finishing with 72 receptions for 769 yards and three scores.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley is scheduled to meet with the media later this afternoon.