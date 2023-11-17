Chargers vs. Packers matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) will be facing a very good Packers secondary, which allowed a season-high 104-yard receiver back in Week 3. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Herbert is coming off one of the best games of his career, a game in which he led the Chargers to touchdowns on each of their final five possessions against Detroit. Green Bay has allowed only five touchdowns over its last three games. No, the Packers’ 3-6 record isn’t a reflection of a bad defense. In fact, they haven’t allowed a quarterback to throw for as many as 275 yards in a game. Of course, they haven’t played anyone quite like Herbert when he’s rolling. The biggest receiving game Green Bay has yielded came in Week 3, when New Orleans’ Chris Olave reached 104 yards. That gives the Chargers’ Keenan Allen, who is questionable because of a shoulder injury but is expected to play, a goal. The offense’s production against the Lions included three second-half touchdowns, the Chargers finally finding success over the final two quarters. They had been averaging barely eight points after halftime entering Week 10. Green Bay has shown vulnerability against the run and just allowed Pittsburgh to rush for 205 yards. Herbert has operated most of this season without a reliable ground attack. Some space for backs Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley would be a boost and take some burden off the passing game.