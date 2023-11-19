Chargers’ 23-20 road loss to Green Bay Packers by the numbers

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen celebrates his touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Chargers’ 23-20 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday:

27

Consecutive games without 300 yards passing for the Packers before they faced the Chargers, who have the NFL’s last-ranked pass defense. Jordan Love completed 27 of 40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns. It was Love’s first career 300-yard game.

14

Chargers losses by a field goal or less since the franchise drafted quarterback Justin Herbert. Five of the Chargers’ six defeats this season have been decided by a combined 14 points.

2-2

Chargers’ record against the NFC North this season. They lost to the Packers and Lions and defeated the Vikings and Bears.

37

Games with 100 yards receiving for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen in his career. He finished with 10 catches for 116 yards receiving and a touchdown. He has at least eight receptions in four consecutive games.

18

Career games with at least 10 catches and 100 yards receiving for Allen, which is tied for third in NFL history. Andre Johnson (21) and Antonio Brown (20) are first and second. Tied with Allen are Davante Adams and Julio Jones.

1984

Year the last time the Chargers won a game in Green Bay.

Summary

CHARGERS 3 7 3 7 — 20

Green Bay 0 10 6 7 — 23

First Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 25, 1:22. Drive: 12 plays, 79 yards, 6:38. Key plays: Herbert 10 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-4, Ekeler 37 run on 3rd-and-1.

Second Quarter



Green Bay — Reed 32 run (Carlson kick), 14:53. Drive: 7 plays, 69 yards, 1:29. Key plays: Nixon kick return to Green Bay 31, Reed 15 run, Love 20 pass to Dillon on 3rd-and-8.

CHARGERS — Smartt 51 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 12:16. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:37. Key plays: Herbert 11 run, Herbert 12 pass to Erickson on 3rd-and-5.

Green Bay — Field goal Carlson 28, :07. Drive: 16 plays, 71 yards, 5:44. Key plays: Love 17 pass to Reed on 3rd-and-12, Dillon 3 run on 3rd-and-2, Love 19 pass to Reed.

Third Quarter



CHARGERS — Field goal Dicker 26, 10:44. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 4:16. Key plays: D.Davis kick return to CHARGERS 22, Ekeler 14 run, Herbert 17 pass to Johnston, Herbert 28 run on 3rd-and-7.

Green Bay — Watson 11 pass from Love (kick failed), :04. Drive: 5 plays, 70 yards, 2:21. Key plays: Love 27 pass to Wicks, Love 27 pass to Kraft.

Fourth Quarter



CHARGERS — K.Allen 10 pass from Herbert (Dicker kick), 5:24. Drive: 11 plays, 63 yards, 5:36. Key plays: Herbert 12 pass to Parham on 3rd-and-8, Herbert 11 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 17 pass to K.Allen, Herbert 11 run.

Green Bay — Doubs 24 pass from Love (Carlson kick), 2:29. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:51. Key play: Love 35 pass to Wicks.



INDIVIDUAL LEADERS



RUSHING: CHARGERS, Herbert 8-73, Ekeler 10-64, Kelley 6-13. GREEN BAY, Reed 3-46, Dillon 14-29, A.Jones 4-14, Em.Wilson 3-12, Watson 1-1, Love 3-0.

PASSING: CHARGERS, Herbert 21-36-0-260. GREEN BAY, Love 27-40-0-322.

RECEIVING: CHARGERS, K.Allen 10-116, Parham 4-57, Johnston 2-21, Ekeler 2-6, Smartt 1-51, Erickson 1-12, D.Davis 1-(minus 3). GREEN BAY, Doubs 5-53, Reed 4-46, Dillon 4-32, Musgrave 4-28, Wicks 3-91, Kraft 2-32, Watson 2-21, Em.Wilson 1-9, Heath 1-7, A.Jones 1-3.

PUNT RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 1-6. GREEN BAY, Reed 1-7, Nixon 2-2.

KICKOFF RETURNS: CHARGERS, D.Davis 3-58. GREEN BAY, Nixon 2-60, Heath 1-1.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: CHARGERS, Mack 8-0-2, Murray 6-4-0, Gilman 6-3-0, Kendricks 6-3-0, James 5-2-0, Marlowe 5-0-0, Joseph-Day 3-0-1, Tuipulotu 3-0-0, M.Davis 2-1-0, Taylor 2-0-0, N.Williams 1-2-0, A.Johnson 1-1-0, Samuel 1-0-0. GREEN BAY, Campbell 6-1-0, Nixon 6-1-0, Owens 4-4-0, Ballentine 4-1-0, Johnson 3-1-0, Valentine 3-1-0, Q.Walker 2-5-0, Van Ness 2-0-0, Gary 1-1-1, Smith 1-1-0, Brooks 1-0-1, Clark 1-0-0, Enagbare 1-0-0, Slaton 1-0-0, Wyatt 1-0-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: CHARGERS, None. GREEN BAY, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: GREEN BAY, Carlson 52.

Officials — Referee John Hussey, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Frank LeBlanc, LJ Carl Johnson, FJ Anthony Flemming, SJ Allen Baynes, BJ Matt Edwards, Replay James Nicholson.

Attendance — 77,432.

