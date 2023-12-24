Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time and analysis

After Chargers pick coach and GM, big decisions lie ahead on costly roster
They didn’t rebuild as much as they re-upped, the Chargers convinced their roster was close enough coming out of the 2022 season to make only a few significant changes.
Jamaree Salyer replaced guard Matt Feiler. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Alohi Gilman assumed the starting jobs that had belonged to Drue Tranquill and Nasir Adderley.
Veteran defenders Kyle Van Noy and Bryce Callahan were allowed to depart as a pair of new coordinators — Kellen Moore on offense and Derrick Ansley on defense — took over.
Soon enough, everyone would know just how badly the Chargers had miscalculated their potential, the fallout starting Friday morning with the firings of general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley.
Chargers ownership insists money won’t be a limiting factor in coach and GM search
John Spanos on Monday pushed back against a suggestion that the Chargers’ financial situation could limit their searches for a new general manager and head coach.
Saying, “I want to know where narratives come from,” the team’s president of football operations said he and his father — chairman Dean Spanos — are as committed to winning as they’ve ever been.
“I can tell you there have been no discussions internally about there being a max [salary for the new hires],” Spanos said. “I mean, we’re always going to do what’s in the best interest of the team.”
The Chargers generally are considered to be one of the NFL’s less wealthy franchises but Spanos pointed to the team’s recent investments in players and construction of a training facility in El Segundo as examples of willingness to spend.
Donald Parham Jr. among Chargers’ inactives vs. Bills
Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is among the Chargers’ inactives for their game tonight against Buffalo at SoFi Stadium.
Parham apparently is a healthy scratch since he didn’t appear on the injury report in the days leading up to this game.
The other inactives include wide receiver Keenan Allen (heel), who was ruled out Thursday.
Cornerback Deane Leonard (heel), safety JT Woods and quarterback Max Duggan are also inactive.
Duggan has been designated as the Chargers’ emergency third quarterback.
‘You just roll with it.’ Chargers interim coach Giff Smith embraces new challenge
He stepped before the assembled media Tuesday for the first time as an interim NFL head coach and sounded as if he was ready for the assignment.
Well, almost.
“I wish that I would’ve lost some weight a few weeks back,” Giff Smith said, smiling. “That would have been a positive. I wasn’t expecting this.”
He opened with a joke, the Chargers’ latest leader did, Smith making his news conference debut after leading the team through its first practice since Brandon Staley was fired Friday.
With Bills next, Chargers’ jobs on line: ‘We have three weeks to show the character’
He was asked to capture a Chargers season that has gone violently sideways in just a single word.
Eric Kendricks thought for a few seconds before offering two words: “So close.” Then he thought some more.
“But there’s a lot of close games in the NFL,” the veteran linebacker said. “It’s about finishing them.”
The Chargers too often haven’t, their 5-9 record including five losses by three or fewer points.
Chargers vs. Bills matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-9) and Buffalo Bills (8-6) match up heading into their game Saturday beginning at 5:15 p.m. at SoFi Stadium. The game will be televised by NBC:
When Chargers have the ball
Quarterback Easton Stick completed 23 of 32 pass attempts and threw for three touchdowns in the Chargers’ Week 15 loss at Las Vegas. He also fumbled twice, however, and had his one interception run back for a touchdown.
Stick, who barely played over the previous five seasons before Justin Herbert’s season-ending finger injury in Week 14, has fumbled four times in 21 possessions.