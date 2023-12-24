Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: Live updates, start time and analysis

After Chargers pick coach and GM, big decisions lie ahead on costly roster

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the sideline during a loss to the Denver Broncos on Dec. 10. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

They didn’t rebuild as much as they re-upped, the Chargers convinced their roster was close enough coming out of the 2022 season to make only a few significant changes.

Jamaree Salyer replaced guard Matt Feiler. Linebacker Eric Kendricks and safety Alohi Gilman assumed the starting jobs that had belonged to Drue Tranquill and Nasir Adderley.

Veteran defenders Kyle Van Noy and Bryce Callahan were allowed to depart as a pair of new coordinators — Kellen Moore on offense and Derrick Ansley on defense — took over.

Soon enough, everyone would know just how badly the Chargers had miscalculated their potential, the fallout starting Friday morning with the firings of general manager Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley.

Read more >>>