Chargers interview Brian Callahan for head-coaching job

Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, right, talks with quarterback Joe Burrow before a game in December. Callahan is the latest person to interview with the Chargers for their coaching job.

The Chargers interviewed Brian Callahan for their head-coaching job Tuesday, the team announced.

He is the ninth candidate the Chargers have publicly identified.

Callahan, 39, just completed his fifth season as Cincinnati’s offensive coordinator. He also has worked as an assistant for Denver, Detroit and Oakland during an NFL coaching career that began in 2010.

The Chargers are searching for a replacement for Brandon Staley, who was fired Dec. 15 after going 24-24 in nearly three seasons. The team dismissed general manager Tom Telesco the same day.

Callahan was a walk-on at UCLA, where he played quarterback. His first coaching job came with the Bruins as a graduate assistant in 2006.

Callahan’s father, Bill, is a longtime NFL coach and former coach of the Raiders.

There are still four candidates the Chargers have requested to interview, according to multiple reports, but so far haven’t. That group includes Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Also Tuesday, the Chargers announced that they interviewed Terrance Mann for their general manager position. Mann, Buffalo’s director of player development, is the fifth candidate to meet with the team about its GM opening.