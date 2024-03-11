What the Chargers might be planning for free agency

Free agency in the NFL is traditionally a time to look outside the organization for help.

The Chargers, though, still have some issues to resolve inside.

Edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa as well as wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams all have salary-cap numbers in excess of $32 million.

The team sits more than $21 million over the mandated threshold of $255.4 million, according to overthecap.com.

So there are weighty decisions to be made in order for the Chargers to reach cap compliance by the 1 p.m. Wednesday deadline.

Rookie general manager Joe Hortiz and new head coach Jim Harbaugh inherited plenty of work as they attempt to retool the Chargers’ roster, a makeover made more difficult by the financial constraints the two men face.

Unless the Chargers drastically shed salary, Hortiz and Harbaugh figure to be bargain hunting in free agency.

Here’s a position-by-position roster update as the negotiating period arrives at 9 a.m. Monday: