For Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley, preseason opener versus Seattle is just a start

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley is looking forward to the Chargers’ first preseason game Saturday at home against the Seahawks.

The Chargers have listed Los Angeles native Daiyan Henley as the starting left inside linebacker on the team’s first posted depth chart of the Jim Harbaugh era but, despite the hype surrounding his progress, his psyche is unmoved.

“Reaching the NFL, that was the dream,” Henley said. “But now, it’s what’s next, and I haven’t gotten to what’s next as there is so much work to be done.”

Running alongside veteran Denzel Perryman with the first-team defense, the 2023 third-round draft pick continues to impress and aims to build trust with his coaches and teammates.

Henley’s speed and ability to cover ground have earned praise from coaches and teammates. All-Pro Derwin James noted that Henley plays like a safety at linebacker.

Henley has shown high energy on the field, where his patience sometimes has to outweigh his drive to be physical, especially in coverage.

“My first day with pads, I felt like I still had something to prove,” Henley said.

He credits his development to former All-Pro NaVorro Bowman, a San Francisco 49ers legend whose game Henley seeks to emulate.

“We get to see him do the things that we want to do,” Henley said about watching Bowman’s film. “That’s the best thing about having Coach Bo.”

Henley restrains his eagerness for physical contact, for instance when he lines up across from tight end Stone Smartt during “non-contact” team drills. That makes him eager to unleash his physical style in the first preseason game Saturday at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

“I am looking forward to the Seahawks tight end,” Henley said. “There ain’t no leash; let me off.”

Joshua Palmer nicked

The Chargers expect veteran receiver Joshua Palmer to carry a big load this season, but the last two practices have been challenging for him as he spent extra time with trainers on the sidelines.

Palmer made a diving catch Tuesday as he collided with Deane Leonard in the end zone. The wideout stayed down momentarily before trainers helped him off the field as he flexed his right knee. He later returned to practice.

After making another great catch Wednesday, Palmer groaned loudly and left the field, clearly bothered by his right leg. He walked along the sidelines and stretched with trainers. He was absent from individual catching and full team drills for the rest of practice, carrying his helmet.

Ladd McConkey also spent another practice working with trainers on the sidelines for a still undisclosed injury.

NCAA punishes Harbaugh

Harbaugh is being punished by the NCAA for recruiting violations during his tenure as Michigan’s head coach.

The organization announced Wednesday a four-year show-cause order, stating that Harbaugh made impermissible contact with recruits and players during the COVID-19 pandemic. The penalty bans Harbaugh from college athletics until August 2028, only taking effect if he unexpectedly returns to college football within the next four years.

The NCAA stated, “Harbaugh engaged in unethical conduct and failed to cooperate when he denied any involvement in impermissible recruiting contacts despite substantial information to the contrary.”

Harbaugh was not scheduled to speak with the media Wednesday.

This case is separate from the investigation into impermissible scouting and sign-stealing allegations during Michigan’s 2023 championship season, for which the Big Ten Conference suspended Harbaugh for three games.