Against the Broncos, Chargers will face a problem (Bo Nix) that L.A. created

Denver quarterback Bo Nix scrambles during the first half against the Chargers in October.

Bo Nix isn’t the same quarterback the Chargers prepared for in Week 6. Jesse Minter knows he’s partially to blame.

“We kind of sparked his run on what we let him do to us in the fourth quarter of that game,” the Chargers defensive coordinator said sheepishly this week.

After Nix threw two touchdowns to help score 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 6, Minter must now face the monster he helped unleash. The rookie quarterback leads the Broncos (9-5) into a critical divisional rematch Thursday as the Chargers (8-6) try to reverse a late-season swoon.

Advertisement

The Broncos started 3-3, including a 23-16 loss to the Chargers in Denver on Oct. 13, but have won six of their last eight with a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s prime-time game at SoFi Stadium.

Nix has completed 64.3% of his passes in the last eight games, averaging 236.3 yards passing per game while throwing 15 touchdown passes. He entered the Week 6 matchup in Denver completing 61.8% of passes and averaging 173.2 yards per game. He threw three touchdowns in his first five games compared to four passes intercepted.

Chargers Jim Harbaugh, Chargers feeling better after first win in Denver since 2018 Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh had to leave the game early because of an apparent illness but he and his team recovered in Denver to beat the Broncos, 23-16.

A quiet contender for NFL offensive rookie of the year, Nix leads all rookies with 20 touchdown passes and has three games with at least three touchdown passes, including last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Like he did against the Chargers in October, Nix struggled early with an interception on the opening drive. He shook off three turnovers to throw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

“When it came down to it, he made winning plays for his team,” Minter said. “That’s really kind of what you see from him, is just like a really good competitor, really savvy, moxie, scrambler, throw-on-the-run-like playmaker-type mentality.”

Training 23-0 entering the fourth quarter against the Chargers, Nix then got loose scrambling for 28 yards in three carries. He completed 15 of 19 passes in the quarter for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers still won comfortably, thanks to the first three quarters that safety Derwin James Jr. called the team’s best football of the year. But the defensive captain’s lasting impression of the win was still the disappointing finish.

Advertisement

“They’re a different team than we played the first time,” James said. “Way more confidence. They’re a playoff-caliber team right now, and I can’t wait for us to go show what we’re made of Thursday.”

The Chargers are trying to reestablish themselves on defense after giving up a shocking 40 points and 506 yards to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Minter said he felt a “different vibe” among the defense during the blowout. On Monday, when he broke down film of the game, he didn’t just point out missed tackles or broken plays.

Chargers Chargers-Broncos game could decide playoff opponents, a scary prospect The Broncos are currently the sixth AFC seed and the Chargers the seventh, so their Thursday result could determine playing Bills or Steelers/Ravens in playoffs.

He pointed to the unit’s lack of energy. It was apparent from the very first play, outside linebacker Khalil Mack lamented.

“I felt like everything was just kind of routine,” Mack said. “But when you love the game, you gotta play with excitement and energy and juice.”

Finding the energy shouldn’t be a problem for a game with direct playoff implications for both teams. The Broncos can clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie Thursday. The Chargers are playing to sweep their AFC West rival for the first time since 2010.

“I expect a playoff atmosphere,” Mack said. “At least on our end, just understanding where we want to go and what we want to accomplish as a team. There’s a lot riding on this game.”

Advertisement

Etc.

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) said Tuesday he expects to play against the Broncos. He was limited in practice both days this week while nursing a left ankle sprain. … Starters Elijah Molden (knee), Zion Johnson (ankle) and Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis) have missed both days of practice this week, but cornerback Kristian Fulton was a full participant in practice Tuesday after he was limited during Monday’s walk-through. … Cornerback Cam Hart is in concussion protocol for the second time in a month after he hit his head hard on the turf after breaking up a pass Sunday. … The Chargers opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Hayden Hurst to return from injured reserve Tuesday. He was placed on IR with a hip injury four weeks ago.