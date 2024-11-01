Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball during a win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball during a win over the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 27. The Chargers will look to pick up an important road win over the Browns on Sunday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
1

He shut down Maxx Crosby in his NFL debut. He matched up with T.J. Watt. Joe Alt’s trial by fire in the NFL continues with Cleveland’s Myles Garrett.

The Chargers rookie right tackle will match up with another premier NFL edge rusher Sunday in Cleveland’s Huntington Bank Field (10 a.m. PST, CBS) as the offense tries to maintain its recent progress.

Alt, a 6-foot-8, 21-year-old who Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called a “baby-faced giant, and left tackle Rashawn Slater didn’t give up a single quarterback pressure against the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Focus, allowing the Chargers (4-3) to settle into a rhythm in the passing game.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, starting to move past the concerns of a high-ankle sprain, has averaged 271.3 yards passing in the three games since the Chargers’ off week.

Garrett is the only player in the NFL to record at least 14 sacks in each of the last three seasons, but hasn’t recorded a sack since Sept. 29. He was held to one tackle last week in the Browns’ thrilling 29-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

With quarterback Jameis Winston taking over for the injured Deshaun Watson, the Browns (2-6) broke through for a season-best 401 yards. Winston threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns, his first three-touchdown performance since 2021.

2

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Browns

The Chargers and Browns will play at 10 a.m. PDT at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. The game will air on CBS in California and will be available on Paramount+. It will also be shown nationally on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 FM.

3

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Browns

4

Who will win Chargers vs. Browns?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: Winston has injected new life into Cleveland’s season but the Chargers have the benefit of an extra game’s worth of film on the quarterback to prepare compared to the Ravens last week. With an offense that is finally starting to simmer, the Chargers can do just enough to win. Chargers 21, Browns 18

Sam Farmer’s pick: There’s a good chance Jameis Winston isn’t going to have a hot hand two weeks in a row, so the Chargers could rack up some turnovers. Ladd McConkey is coming off a breakout game for Los Angeles. Chargers 21, Browns 18

5

