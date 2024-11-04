Simi Fehoko might be out when Chargers now play Bengals in prime time in Week 11

The Chargers’ Simi Fehoko (87) holds his arm as he is helped off the field during a game against the Browns. He might end up on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Still basking in the glow of a 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh called the performance the best of the season Monday.

After reviewing the film, Harbaugh said he didn’t want to spend much time singling out every individual performance but couldn’t help himself as he launched into an 11-minute soliloquy highlighting the offense’s explosive plays and ball security, the defense’s connection between the pass rush and the secondary that led to three interceptions and the big returns and blocked field goal on special teams.

Harbaugh mentioned 22 players by name and shouted out to special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken.

“Really pleased,” Harbaugh said, raising his voice as a final exclamation point, “with a great team win. Great team effort.”

There was some bad news for the offense, however. Simi Fehoko suffered an elbow injury Sunday and could be headed to injured reserve, Harbaugh said Monday. In addition to his special teams contributions, Fehoko had six catches for 106 yards this season.

The Chargers still are waiting for veteran D.J. Chark Jr. to make his debut after a preseason hip injury. He was questionable with a groin injury and was inactive Sunday despite being added to the active roster Saturday from injured reserve.

Still, the Chargers improved to 5-3 and earned a TV promotion for Week 11, getting flexed into “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 17 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game at SoFi Stadium will kick off at 5:20 p.m. PST instead of 1:25 p.m., replacing the previous prime-time game between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets, which will now be played at 10 a.m. PST in New York.

The Chargers, who play at home against the 2-6 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, will have consecutive prime-time games this month and are firmly in the hunt for an AFC wild-card berth.

They will play host to the Baltimore Ravens — and Harbaugh’s older brother John Harbaugh — for “Monday Night Football” on Nov. 25.