Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh holds a football on the sideline.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field before a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 17.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers already ended one streak against the Denver Broncos this season. Now they’ll try to end an even longer drought with greater stakes.

After earning their first win in Denver since 2018 this season in October, the Chargers will play for their first season sweep of their AFC West rivals since 2010 on Thursday at 5:15 PST at SoFi Stadium. The division rematch can shake up the playoff picture.

The Broncos (9-5) have won four games in a row, tied for the longest active streak among AFC teams. The surge has pushed them into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff standings and a win or tie Thursday will clinch their playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Chargers (8-6) are flailing for the first time this season.

It’s not just their two-game losing streak, but it’s also that the Chargers got blown out for the first time under Jim Harbaugh last Sunday. The Buccaneers hung 40 points on the NFL’s stingiest defense.

The shocking performance dropped the Chargers into a tie for first among the NFL’s best scoring defenses. They are now even with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Broncos, allowing 17.6 points per game.

Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who suffered a concussion on the first drive against the Chargers in Week 6, anchors a secondary that is ranked third in the NFL with 5.96 yards passing allowed per play.

With 11 pass breakups this season, Surtain is the first Broncos player with 10 or more passes knocked away in each of his first four seasons. He plays behind a defensive front that leads the NFL with 49 sacks.

The Denver pass rush is a major concern against Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who is still recovering from a left-ankle sprain. Despite a new brace taped around his left cleat at practice this week, Herbert said he expects to play Thursday. He has been sacked nine times in the last three games.

Key injuries

Chargers: TE Will Dissly (shoulder, out); CB Cam Hart (concussion, out); DB Elijah Molden (knee, doubtful); G Zion Johnson (ankle, questionable); DL Otito Ogbonnia (pelvis, questionable); LB Denzel Perryman (groin, questionable), TE Hayden Hurst (hip, questionable).

Broncos: CB Riley Moss (knee, out); RB Jaleel McLaughlin (quadricep, out).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Broncos

The Chargers and Broncos will play at 5:15 p.m. PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available nationally on Amazon Prime. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5. FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Broncos
Who will win Chargers vs. Broncos?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: Jim Harbaugh hasn’t lost three straight games as a coach since 2020. To prove the coach’s message actually has taken hold within the organization, the Chargers have to find a way to grind through what surely will be an ugly game on a short week. Chargers 24, Broncos 21

Sam Farmer’s pick: Chargers are really struggling on offense, and it looks as if losing J.K. Dobbins hurts them more than a lot of people anticipated. There’s something to the coach-quarterback combo of Sean Payton and Bo Nix. Broncos 24, Chargers 20

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times.

