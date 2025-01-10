Chargers vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

For three straight weeks, the Chargers have shared emphatic high fives in their celebratory post-game locker room. They sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” They shout that “nooo-body” has it better than them.

The Chargers feel as if they’re having too much fun for Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game to be the end.

“We’re not ready for this to be our last game,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “We want to show that our goal is the Super Bowl. A lot of people probably don’t think we can do it, so we’re just ready to show the world.”

Advertisement

The Chargers (11-6) haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, but have completed the franchise’s best single-season turnaround in two decades. They surged through the end of the regular season with a three-game winning streak to vault from the seventh seed to the fifth, which pitted them against the Houston Texans (10-7).

How the Chargers can win: The Texans defense thrives on sacks and interceptions. Justin Herbert set NFL records for protecting the ball this season, so neutralizing a defensive front that ranks fourth in sacks will be key for a Chargers offensive line that will get Rashawn Slater back and has been rotating players at right guard throughout the season.

How the Texans can win: As the Broncos did to the Chargers in Week 16, the Texans need to jump to a quick start. To finish the win, however, it’s necessary to control the pace with running back Joe Mixon, whose 1,016 yards rushing this season helped him join Ravens star Derrick Henry as the only active running backs to reach 1,000 yards in five or more seasons in their careers.