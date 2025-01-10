Advertisement
Chargers vs. Houston Texans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Photo illustration previewing the Chargers NFL Wild-Card round playoff game against Houston.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
For three straight weeks, the Chargers have shared emphatic high fives in their celebratory post-game locker room. They sing “For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow.” They shout that “nooo-body” has it better than them.

The Chargers feel as if they’re having too much fun for Saturday’s AFC wild-card playoff game to be the end.

“We’re not ready for this to be our last game,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said. “We want to show that our goal is the Super Bowl. A lot of people probably don’t think we can do it, so we’re just ready to show the world.”

The Chargers (11-6) haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, but have completed the franchise’s best single-season turnaround in two decades. They surged through the end of the regular season with a three-game winning streak to vault from the seventh seed to the fifth, which pitted them against the Houston Texans (10-7).

How the Chargers can win: The Texans defense thrives on sacks and interceptions. Justin Herbert set NFL records for protecting the ball this season, so neutralizing a defensive front that ranks fourth in sacks will be key for a Chargers offensive line that will get Rashawn Slater back and has been rotating players at right guard throughout the season.

How the Texans can win: As the Broncos did to the Chargers in Week 16, the Texans need to jump to a quick start. To finish the win, however, it’s necessary to control the pace with running back Joe Mixon, whose 1,016 yards rushing this season helped him join Ravens star Derrick Henry as the only active running backs to reach 1,000 yards in five or more seasons in their careers.

Key injuries

Chargers: WR Joshua Palmer (foot, out); DB Ja’Sir Taylor (rib, doubtful); CB Eli Apple (hamstring, questionable); RB J.K. Dobbins (ankle, questionable); WR Simi Fehoko (elbow, questionable); WR Quentin Johnston (thigh/illness, questionable); LB Denzel Perryman (groin, questionable); OL Trey Pipkins III (oblique, questionable).

Texans: G Shaq Mason (knee, out); DE Denico Autry (knee, questionable); LB Christian Harris (ankle, questionable); WR John Metchie III (shoulder, questionable); TE Teagan Quitoriano (calf, questionable).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Texans

The Chargers and Texans will play at 1:30 p.m. PST on Saturday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will air on CBS and Paramount+. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 AM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Texans
Who will win Chargers vs. Texans?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The Chargers wanted this matchup for a reason. With the offense clicking and Stroud’s sophomore slump, the Chargers have a prime opportunity to earn a milestone victory in Jim Harbaugh’s first season. Chargers 28, Texans 21

Sam Farmer’s pick: Houston’s offensive line has struggled all season, and C.J. Stroud hasn’t been as hot as he was as a rookie. What’s more, he lacks really good receivers. The Texans have lost two of their last three. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert should collect his first postseason win, especially with the way he’s distributing the ball. J.K. Dobbins sets the tempo. Chargers 27, Texans 17

