Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Chargers hope to ride stingy defensive momentum past Patriots and into playoffs
Jesse Minter quickly impressed Chargers players with his calm demeanor during his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator, but as the Denver Broncos rolled up three consecutive touchdown drives last Thursday, even the unflappable Minter started to panic.
He had just spent four days speaking to his players about the proper response to ensure the prior week’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay would be a one-off. They couldn’t afford to make it a trend.
“I was afraid that at one point, I might have spoken that into existence,” Minter said with a slight smile.
Chargers’ Gus Edwards is out for Patriots game, but someone else is back
The Chargers could get their leading rusher back Saturday against New England as running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The running back missed four games while on injured reserve because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable. He would give the Chargers a much-needed boost just as fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) was ruled out for the game.
Edwards suffered the injury during last Thursday’s win over the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh said, and reaggravated it during practice. The Chargers coach did not clarify whether the injury was related to the high-ankle sprain that put Edwards on IR earlier this season.
Chargers vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, predictions and betting odds
Even with the Chargers’ playoff hopes in the air last week, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley didn’t pay much attention to NFL games on TV during a rare off weekend after a Thursday game against the Denver Broncos.
“It didn’t really matter,” Henley said, “because I’m like, we can’t lose anymore anyway.”
Buoyed by a key win over the Broncos, the Chargers (9-6) need a victory Saturday against the New England Patriots to officially clinch their first postseason berth since 2022. They’re already in the playoff mindset, however, while chasing their third 10-win season in the last 15 years.