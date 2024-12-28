Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Chargers hope to ride stingy defensive momentum past Patriots and into playoffs

Chargers defensive players celebrate after making a stop in a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. The Chargers look to put on another strong defensive performance Saturday against the Patriots.

Jesse Minter quickly impressed Chargers players with his calm demeanor during his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator, but as the Denver Broncos rolled up three consecutive touchdown drives last Thursday, even the unflappable Minter started to panic.

He had just spent four days speaking to his players about the proper response to ensure the prior week’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay would be a one-off. They couldn’t afford to make it a trend.

“I was afraid that at one point, I might have spoken that into existence,” Minter said with a slight smile.