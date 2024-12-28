Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. New England Patriots

Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live updates, start time and how to watch

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Share via
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert runs with the ball against the Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Share via

Chargers hope to ride stingy defensive momentum past Patriots and into playoffs

Chargers defensive players celebrate after making a stop in a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19.
Chargers defensive players celebrate after making a stop in a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. The Chargers look to put on another strong defensive performance Saturday against the Patriots.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Jesse Minter quickly impressed Chargers players with his calm demeanor during his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator, but as the Denver Broncos rolled up three consecutive touchdown drives last Thursday, even the unflappable Minter started to panic.

He had just spent four days speaking to his players about the proper response to ensure the prior week’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay would be a one-off. They couldn’t afford to make it a trend.

“I was afraid that at one point, I might have spoken that into existence,” Minter said with a slight smile.

Read the full story
Share via

Chargers’ Gus Edwards is out for Patriots game, but someone else is back

The Chargers' J.K. Dobbins (27) slips past Titans linebacker Jack Gibbens (50) in November.
The Chargers would love to have J.K. Dobbins (27) back in the lineup this week, especially with fellow running back Gus Edwards out because of an ankle injury.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The Chargers could get their leading rusher back Saturday against New England as running back J.K. Dobbins was a full participant in practice Thursday.

The running back missed four games while on injured reserve because of a knee injury and is listed as questionable. He would give the Chargers a much-needed boost just as fellow running back Gus Edwards (ankle) was ruled out for the game.

Edwards suffered the injury during last Thursday’s win over the Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh said, and reaggravated it during practice. The Chargers coach did not clarify whether the injury was related to the high-ankle sprain that put Edwards on IR earlier this season.

Read the full story
Advertisement
Share via

Chargers vs. New England Patriots: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers running back Hassan Haskins scores on a 34-yard touchdown run during a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Even with the Chargers’ playoff hopes in the air last week, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley didn’t pay much attention to NFL games on TV during a rare off weekend after a Thursday game against the Denver Broncos.

“It didn’t really matter,” Henley said, “because I’m like, we can’t lose anymore anyway.”

Buoyed by a key win over the Broncos, the Chargers (9-6) need a victory Saturday against the New England Patriots to officially clinch their first postseason berth since 2022. They’re already in the playoff mindset, however, while chasing their third 10-win season in the last 15 years.

Read the full story
Advertisement