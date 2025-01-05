Chargers overcome Raiders to earn No. 5 seed and playoff game at Houston Texans

The Raiders’ Jack Jones pursues Quentin Johnston after a catch by the Chargers receiver. Johnston had a career-high 13 catches for career-high 186 yards.

Justin Herbert flailed his arms in mock frustration as teammates pulled him to his feet. Even a 41-yard scramble couldn’t satisfy the Chargers quarterback.

Stopped four yards short of the end zone on his career-long scramble, Herbert only celebrated when the Chargers sealed a 34-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders (4-13) on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, clinching the AFC’s No. 5 seed in the playoffs.

With three consecutive wins to end the regular season, the Chargers set up an AFC wild-card playoff game at the No. 4 seed Houston Texans next week.

Herbert dazzled with 346 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 28 of 36 pass attempts as the Chargers (11-6) completed their first season sweep of the Raiders since 2018. Receiver Quentin Johnston starred with 13 catches for 186 yards, both career highs.

Tucker Fisk (42) spikes the ball for tight end Will Dissly (81) after his touchdown catch against the Raiders. (John Locher / Associated Press)

The Chargers fell behind 10-3 in the second quarter, but responded with 17 consecutive points, including 14 straight in the second quarter. Kicker Cameron Dicker had his second consecutive game with four field goals to extend his career and franchise record to 39 this season.

Long out of the playoff race, the Raiders fan base that made the Chargers use a silent count in SoFi Stadium during Week 1 had grown so disinterested that the big screen showed a teenaged fan with her eyes closed and head resting on a friend’s shoulder during the first half Sunday.

Chants of “Let’s go Chargers” rang out in the fourth quarter after Chargers tight end Will Dissly put the visiting team ahead 27-13 with a two-yard touchdown catch, finishing the drive highlighted by Herbert’s 41-yard scramble.

After Saturday’s loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chargers played most of their starters in an effort to set up the most favorable path toward their first postseason victory since 2018. Instead of road games at Buffalo or Baltimore in the wild-card round, the Chargers face the 10-7 Texans, who were held to just a two-point safety in a Christmas Day blowout against the Ravens two weeks ago.

Just returning to the playoffs felt improbable for the team that gave up 63 points in this stadium last year. From five wins in 2023 to the fifth seed, the Chargers’ six-win improvement is the franchise’s best single-season turnaround since they went from four wins in 2003 to 12 in 2004.