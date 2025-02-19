Chargers to open 2025 NFL season in Sao Paulo in league’s return to Brazil

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert throws during a game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium last December. The team announced Wednesday it is opening the 2025 season in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The Chargers will open the 2025 season on Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the team announced early Wednesday morning.

Time and opponent for the game at Arena Corinthians will be revealed when the full NFL schedule is announced in the spring.

The Chargers, the designated home team for this game, will be part of the NFL’s return to Sao Paulo after the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers squared off there to open last season. Philadelphia beat Green Bay, 34-29, as Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns.

“It’s an honor to once again represent the NFL on an international stage,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “It’s also a tremendous opportunity to help grow the game and bring the Chargers brand to millions of sports fans across Brazil and Latin America.”

Coming off a playoff appearance in their first year under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers will be playing in an internationla game for the first time since 2019, when they faced the Chiefs in Mexico City. The Chargers also played twice in London, against Tennessee during the 2018 season and against New Orleans in 2008.

Earlier this month, the NFL announced the Rams will be part of the league’s first game in Australia, which will be played in 2026.