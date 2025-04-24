NFL draft live updates: Start time, selection order and pick-by-pick analysis

NFL and Green Bay Packers provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell interacts with students at the Inspire Change Digital Divide event in Oneida, Wis., on Thursday.

ONEIDA, Wis. — Moving the draft around the country isn’t just about staging an event — it gives the NFL a chance to invest in communities.

As part of the league’s Inspire Change initiative, Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Oneita Nation Elementary School outside of Green Bay to meet with students, teachers, administrators and community leaders.

The NFL and Green Bay Packers joined forces to provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit Compudopt, which provides new and refurbished laptops to communities in need. It will provide nearly 500 devices to the district for student use in school and at home.

Joining Goodell at the school was Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; Packers president and chief executive Mark Murphy; former Packers center Scott Wells; Arik Armstead, the NFL’s current Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient; and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin.