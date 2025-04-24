NFL draft live updates: Start time, selection order and pick-by-pick analysis

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, 32 players will find out which NFL teams they’ll be playing for this season. The 2025 NFL draft ushers in a new class of players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.
The first round of the 2024 NFL draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. It will be broadcast live by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds take place Friday, with rounds four through seven set for Saturday.
NFL and Green Bay Packers provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit
ONEIDA, Wis. — Moving the draft around the country isn’t just about staging an event — it gives the NFL a chance to invest in communities.
As part of the league’s Inspire Change initiative, Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Oneita Nation Elementary School outside of Green Bay to meet with students, teachers, administrators and community leaders.
The NFL and Green Bay Packers joined forces to provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit Compudopt, which provides new and refurbished laptops to communities in need. It will provide nearly 500 devices to the district for student use in school and at home.
Joining Goodell at the school was Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; Packers president and chief executive Mark Murphy; former Packers center Scott Wells; Arik Armstead, the NFL’s current Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient; and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin.
First-round selection order for 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft is set to begin at 5 p.m. PDT. Here’s the draft order for the first round:
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles