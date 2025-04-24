Advertisement
Live 2025 NFL Draft

NFL draft live updates: Start time, selection order and pick-by-pick analysis

The stage is set for the NFL’s next generation of stars. Follow along for the latest news, start time and pick-by-pick analysis of the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay.

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Green Bay will play host to the 2025 NFL draft.
(Getty Images; Associated Press)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, 32 players will find out which NFL teams they’ll be playing for this season. The 2025 NFL draft ushers in a new class of players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. It will be broadcast live by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds take place Friday, with rounds four through seven set for Saturday.

NFL and Green Bay Packers provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell interacts with students at the Inspire Change Digital Divide event in Oneida, Wis.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell interacts with students at the Inspire Change Digital Divide event in Oneida, Wis., on Thursday.
(Mike Roemer / Associated Press)
By Sam Farmer

ONEIDA, Wis. — Moving the draft around the country isn’t just about staging an event — it gives the NFL a chance to invest in communities.

As part of the league’s Inspire Change initiative, Commissioner Roger Goodell visited Oneita Nation Elementary School outside of Green Bay to meet with students, teachers, administrators and community leaders.

The NFL and Green Bay Packers joined forces to provide a $150,000 grant to non-profit Compudopt, which provides new and refurbished laptops to communities in need. It will provide nearly 500 devices to the district for student use in school and at home.

Joining Goodell at the school was Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers; Packers president and chief executive Mark Murphy; former Packers center Scott Wells; Arik Armstead, the NFL’s current Walter Payton Man of the Year recipient; and Hall of Famer Curtis Martin.

First-round selection order for 2025 NFL draft

A statue of legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi stands outside Lambeau Field near the 2025 NFL draft stage.
(Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

The 2025 NFL draft is set to begin at 5 p.m. PDT. Here’s the draft order for the first round:

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles
