Running back Najee Harris reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Chargers

Hoping to pair Justin Herbert with a potent running game, the Chargers reached an agreement with free-agent running back Najee Harris, according to multiple reports.

Harris, who reportedly agreed to one-year, $9.25 million deal, made more than $4 million last season with the Steelers. The 27-year-old has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons and went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021. He rushed for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns in 263 carries over 17 games last season. He also had three games with 100-plus rushing yards.

The Chargers released running back Gus Edwards on Monday and could still re-sign running back J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for a career-best 905 yards last season. The negotiating period began Monday with the new league year officially beginning Wednesday.

Advertisement

After a significant defensive turnaround in the first year under coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers may pivot their offseason focus to bolster an offense that was lacking playmakers around Herbert last season. The Chargers rushed for just 50 yards in their wild-card loss to Houston, and Herbert also struggled with a career-worst four interceptions.