Podcast: Who are the Los Angeles Clippers?

Are the Los Angeles Clippers the team that rallied from 31 points down to defeat the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 or just another team destined for a first-round playoff exit?
Join host Beto Durán as he takes you into Staples Center prior to Game 3 of the Clippers’ first-round playoff against the Warriors.
After the Clippers’ dramatic victory over Golden State in Game 2, Duran set out to answer the question -- who are these Clippers?
We asked the coach Doc Rivers, starting center Ivica Zubac and the broadcasters who cover them: Ralph Lawler, Jim Hill, Brian Sieman and Don MacLean. In addition, Los Angeles Times sports columnists Bill Plaschke and Arash Markazi give their opinions on the team as do Times beat reporters Broderick Turner and Andrew Greif.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.