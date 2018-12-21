Clippers snap four-game losing streak with 125-121 victory over Mavericks

So are the Clippers (18-13) when their bench is rolling, as it was again. Just as reserves powered the team’s strong first six weeks, their struggles to recapture that efficiency contributed to their recent slide. The Clippers entered Thursday losers of seven of their last nine games, a stretch in which Williams and Harrell were either hurt or ineffective. Williams is instant offense. Harrell is typically an injection of energy, to the point Rivers likened him to a “barometer” for the team. They looked like their old selves Thursday. For that matter, so did their team.