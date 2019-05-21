Clippers’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet selected to All-Rookie team

Clippers guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Landry Shamet each were selected to the NBA’s All-Rookie second team Tuesday, becoming the first Clippers to make an All-Rookie team since Blake Griffin eight years ago.
The Clippers joined Atlanta as the only teams with two All-Rookie selections.
The first team included unanimous selections of Dallas guard Luka Doncic and Atlanta guard Trae Young, along with Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, Memphis forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley III. It is the first time since 1984-85 that the NBA draft’s first five selections went on to make the All-Rookie first team.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Shamet joined Cleveland guard Collin Sexton, Knicks forward Mitchell Robinson and Atlanta forward Kevin Huerter on the second team.
Drafted with the 11th overall pick, Gilgeous-Alexander became the Clippers' starting point guard by his 10th game. He averaged 10.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for the season.
“Shai is a special kid,” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. “He's talented, he has a bright future, and if he does the things he needs to do this summer, he'll be fine.”
Shamet, a first-round pick of Philadelphia, was acquired in a February trade and made 45% of his three-pointers during his 25 games with the Clippers to break Brent Barry’s franchise rookie record (41.6%) for three-point accuracy. Together, Gilgeous-Alexander and Shamet became the only starting rookie backcourt in the playoffs.
“I think anything that happens from this point forward, I’ll be able to take in stride,” Shamet said. “I had to move my life overnight, across the country, join a new team, create a new role as a rookie when you’re still trying to figure yourself out. A lot changed, so I feel like it’s been an incredible learning experience for me, life experience as a man — forget basketball, as a man.”