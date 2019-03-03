Landry Shamet sets Clippers rookie record for three-pointers in a half during win over Knicks

Landry Shamet has an easy way to remind people how to pronounce his name. It’s simple really. It probably rhymes with the curse word Knicks’ coach David Fizdale was muttering over and over again Sunday afternoon.
Maybe he didn’t mutter it the first time. And maybe he didn’t mutter it the second. But by the third, the fourth, the fifth, sixth and seventh? You know Fizdale was saying something that sounded an awful lot like “Shamet.”
The Clippers guard set a franchise record for most made three-point shots by a rookie, sinking seven in the first half of the team’s lopsided 128-107 win Sunday at Staples Center.
Shamet, who the team acquired in the deal that sent Tobias Harris to the 76ers, made six of those three-pointers in the first quarter, tying a team record. He also tied the Clippers’ record for most three-point baskets in a half with seven.
Shamet’s 18-point first quarter was tied for the second most by a rookie this season and the most by a Clipper rookie since 2008. In the first quarter Sunday, the Knicks, combined, managed just two more points than Shamet.
The hot shooting set the stage for Sunday’s blowout, with the Clippers scoring 82 in the first half and leading by as many 38.
Shamet missed both of his shot attempts in the second half, when the Clippers cooled off significantly. But no matter how sloppy things got, the Knicks were never close to making an actual comeback.
Six different players scored at least 15 for the Clippers led by Shamet’s 21 and Danilo Gallinari’s 20. Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams and JaMychal Green combined to score 54 points off the bench.
The Clippers play a “road” game Monday night against the Lakers.