Landry Shamet brings inquisitiveness and outside shooting to young Clippers

Update: New center Ivica Zubac, acquired from the Lakers, will most likely start in his Clippers debut, coach Doc Rivers said. JaMychal Green, Landry Shamet and Garrett Temple each will be available to play following their acquisitions as well. Rivers used the team’s practice Friday to show the new players “how we should play,” the coach said. “There’s no way we’re going to put in an offense in one day or defense for that matter, but the spirit of play you get that across.” This marks the first game this season between the Clippers (30-26) and Boston (35-20). Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games but lost Thursday night against the Lakers, on a buzzer-beating shot.