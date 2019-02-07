Clippers acquire Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green, Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac in trades with Memphis, Lakers

The Clippers are trading starting guard Avery Bradley to the Memphis Grizzlies for 6-foot-6 wing Garrett Temple and 6-9 forward JaMychal Green, according to two people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
ESPN first reported the move, which took place less than 90 minutes before the NBA’s Thursday's noon PST deadline for trades.
The Clippers also are sending forward Mike Muscala, who they acquired in the Tobias Harris trade with Philadelphia, to the Lakers for forward Michael Beasley and center Ivica Zubac, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Additionally, the Clippers waived center Marcin Gortat and guard Milos Teodosic, a person with knowledge of the matter confirmed, bringing the Clippers to the NBA's roster limit of 15.
It marks the Clippers' second trade this week, coming less than two days after they sent leading scorer Tobias Harris, center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott to Philadelphia in exchange for Landry Shamet, Mike Muscala, Wilson Chandler and four draft picks.
Dealing Bradley frees up more cap room entering free agency in July, when the Clippers could clear enough space to offer maximum-level contracts to two free agents. Bradley was guaranteed $2 million next season. Green and Temple are on contracts that expire following this season.
Zubac is under contract for next season at $1.9 million while Beasley is on a one-year contract that expires at the end of the season.
Bradley arrived in Los Angeles one year ago as part of a trade with Detroit and missed 25 games because of surgery to fix injuries to his abdominal muscles. He averaged 8.2 points in 49 games this season. He was considered by the team to be their best on-ball defender on the perimeter.
The Clippers are set to play Thursday night against Indiana.