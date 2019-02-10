Clippers feeling upbeat about new-look squad after improbable win over Celtics

Update: This is the last stop of the Clippers’ six-game road trip. Minnesota (25-30) has lost four consecutive games and six of its last seven. Clippers (31-26) guard Patrick Beverley made two key three-pointers late against Boston and has made 47.5% of his three-pointers in his last 29 games, while also averaging 5.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists. Beverley called himself “stronger than I’ve ever been” following the knee surgery that caused him to miss nearly the entire last season. New center Ivica Zubac had 12 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, only the seventh time this season a Clipper has posted those totals or more. “Zubac can really play,” coach Doc Rivers said.