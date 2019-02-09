NBA Fastbreak: Taking a look at the fallout from the trade deadline

Davis played in New Orleans on Friday night for the first time since his trade demand, and his return was met with a healthy round of boos. The Pelicans played him 25 minutes, kept him out of the game late (even with the score close) and won’t use him on back-to-back nights. There are rules that keep teams from sitting healthy players, and it’s clear the NBA doesn’t want to see Davis sidelined. Look for the Pelicans to do the bare minimum. … A big welcome back to Brooklyn guard Caris LeVert, who returned this week after missing 40-plus games following a horrific ankle injury. … There was some scoffing among league executives at the Lakers’ scramble to find shooting at the trade deadline. The team almost ignored that as a priority this summer in free agency to loud criticism. Dealing for Reggie Bullock and Mike Muscala feels like a course correction.