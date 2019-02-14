Lou Williams, Clippers dominate against struggling Suns in 134-107 win

Phoenix held a 7-4 lead less than three minutes into the game before the Clippers scored seven straight points. After Josh Jackson's driving bank shots pulled the Suns within 17-15 with 3:37 remaining in the first quarter, Los Angeles went on a 10-0 run, with six points scored by Williams. Williams scored 11 points during the first quarter as Los Angeles was 12 of 21 from the field.