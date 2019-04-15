Montrezl Harrell, the Clippers' best player in Game 1 vs. Warriors, breaks down what they need to do in Game 2

“No one expects Montrezl to be in this league who he is today, and yet he's put the work in that he's needed to put in and he'll be in this league for a long time. Most importantly, I respect that,” Green said. “He's a hustle guy. He's getting stuff: dives to the rim, probably one of the best rollers in the league out of a pick-and-roll. He's super physical. He finishes great around the rim. He came up with some offensive rebounds and finishes. And even I think one of the things that's underrated about him is his hands. You know, some of those balls where we should probably be going another way, he get his hands on it and he's coming out with it. I think that's one of the things not many people really talk about, is how he has great hands. He gets near the ball, he usually comes up with it. It was a good night for him. We've got to do a better job on him.”