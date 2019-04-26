Clippers get extra motivation for Game 6 after Rockets and NBA TV schedule count them out

The Clippers didn’t need extra motivation going into their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors. They knew they were underdogs as the eighth-seeded team, but, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks, they were the biggest underdogs in an NBA playoff series in more than 30 years with 100-to-1 odds to pull the upset.
Improbably, the Clippers have won two games in Oakland, including a historic 31-point comeback in Game 2, to force a Game 6 in Los Angeles on Friday night. The Clippers, however, believe no one is giving them a chance to force a Game 7 on Sunday and are using two examples as motivation going into the game.
The team found out that the Houston Rockets were traveling to the Bay Area on Friday to get a head start on Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against presumably the Warriors. The Clippers and Rockets stay at the same hotel in San Francisco when they play Golden State. When the Clippers called the hotel Thursday morning to confirm arrangements for a possible Game 7 against the Warriors on Sunday, they were informed that the Rockets were staying there in preparation for an expected series against the Warriors.
Houston plans to watch Game 6 of the Clippers-Warriors series at their hotel, practice at Oracle Arena on Saturday morning and take on the Warriors at 12:30 p.m. PST Sunday.
The Clippers received further bulletin board material from the league when an internal email outlining the TV network schedule for the semifinals included Game 1 of the conference semifinals between the Rockets and Warriors on Sunday, complete with the announcers, producer and director, apparently under the assumption that there’s no possibility of a Game 7 in the Clippers-Warriors series.
There was no matchup prediction for Game 1 of the other Western Conference semifinal series, which starts Monday night between the Portland Trail Blazers and the winner of the San Antonio Spurs-Denver Nuggets series, which has a deciding Game 7 on Saturday night.