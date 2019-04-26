Clippers get extra motivation for Game 6 after Rockets and NBA TV schedule count them out

The team found out that the Houston Rockets were traveling to the Bay Area on Friday to get a head start on Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against presumably the Warriors. The Clippers and Rockets stay at the same hotel in San Francisco when they play Golden State. When the Clippers called the hotel Thursday morning to confirm arrangements for a possible Game 7 against the Warriors on Sunday, they were informed that t he Rockets were staying there in preparation for an expected series against the Warriors.