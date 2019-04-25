Clippers show some restraint after season-saving win over Warriors

As Rivers addressed players before tipoff, that job was to “just be us.” Indeed, they looked like their usual selves when it mattered most. Since the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the Clippers led the NBA in clutch situations, posting a 10-3 record in games separated by five points or fewer with five minutes remaining. After a dunk by Durant tied the score at 116 with 3:29 remaining in the fourth quarter in Game 5, the Clippers made four of their last five field goals to close on a 13-5 run.