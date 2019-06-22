Kawhi Leonard is focal point of Clippers’ free agent signings

One free agent expected to draw strong interest across the league is forward Al Horford, who declined his contract option with Boston next season worth $30.1 million to seek a longer, more lucrative deal. A New York Times report suggested he did so with the knowledge that at least one offer in the range of four years and $100 million will be waiting. The Clippers are one of few teams with enough cap space to even consider paying Horford more than $20 million annually but the fit does not appear seamless. Such an asking price is steep and Horford’s age — he recently turned 33, more than a decade older than the young core the Clippers are building around in hopes of extending their window as a contender as long as possible.