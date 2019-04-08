Clippers' Danilo Gallinari isn't ready to forgive the doubters who forgot about him

It doesn’t seem like Gallinari’s future ever has been much of a concern. His father, Vittorio, became a professional in Italy on the same day Gallinari started playing the game because of a combination of natural talent and size. He signed with a team before his 13th birthday. By 17, he was playing for a team owned by Giorgio Armani. By 19, the New York Knicks had taken him with the No. 6 pick in the 2008 NBA draft.