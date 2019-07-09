Clippers, with biggest moves made, bring back key piece from last season

One takeaway from the NBA’s postseason was the reminder that Kawhi Leonard still can transform into a one-man dynasty slayer.
Stars such as Leonard, a 6-foot-7 force on each end of the court, win championships in the NBA. But the unraveling of the uber-talented but injured Golden State Warriors, and the ascension of Leonard’s Toronto Raptors, provided another reminder too: No matter the talent of a star, a team’s playoff fortunes also hinge on a roster’s depth.
The Clippers reshaped the NBA’s balance of power over the weekend by landing a pair of mega-watt stars capable of leading their intended championship push — Leonard in free agency and Paul George via trade with Oklahoma City.
Crucially, they also added key reinforcements in the process.
The latest was forward JaMychal Green, who agreed to a two-year deal worth almost $10 million, according to a person with knowledge of the terms. The contract includes a player option for the second season. Green announced his return Monday in an Instagram post with the caption: “Run it back.”
With Green back, seven of the 11 Clippers who averaged at least nine minutes per game in the playoffs remain with the team, which returns 67% of its postseason scoring. They include guard Patrick Beverley, who agreed to a three-year deal worth $40 million on June 30, and center Ivica Zubac, who on Saturday agreed to return on a four-year contract worth $28 million.
Then there’s Rodney McGruder, who agreed to a three-year contract worth $15 million on July 2. Though McGruder was not eligible to play in the playoffs because he was claimed off waivers too late in the season, he spent the postseason around the Clippers and grew comfortable with many of the teammates he will play with in the coming season.
In addition, the team traded for 6-9 former Portland forward Maurice Harkless, who has started more than half of his 475 career games.
Leonard and George are in the primes of their careers and create perhaps the best all-round tandem in the NBA when healthy, and each has parachuted into a new team and found immediate success.
Leonard led the Raptors to their first championship in his lone season in Toronto. In 2017-18, his first season after being traded from Indiana to Oklahoma City, George averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and shot nearly a career-high 40.9% on three-pointers. During the most recent season, he finished third in the voting for most valuable player.
Coming off a quadriceps injury that knocked him out nearly the entire 2017-18 season in San Antonio, Leonard limited his workload during Toronto’s regular season in order to protect his health and readiness for the postseason. He could opt for a similar approach in Los Angeles, as could George, who has undergone surgeries on each shoulder this offseason.
Because of that, there is no way to project how often the Clippers will pair their best players during the season, and thus provide a window into the lineups the team might use during pressure-filled playoff moments.
But as the team navigates its feeling-out period, the transition figures to be aided by the continuity and depth provided by contributors like Beverley, Green and Zubac, who already are well versed in how each other plays and how they fit within coach Doc Rivers’ system.
Traded from Memphis at February’s trade deadline, Green’s toughness immediately clicked with his Clippers teammates and his versatility allowed coaches to be more flexible with their lineups. Rivers’ decision to insert Green as a small-ball center midway through the Clippers’ first-round playoff matchup against Golden State helped push the series to six games.
Thornwell cut
The Clippers cut second-year guard Sindarius Thornwell on Saturday. Thornwell, whose contract for next season would have become guaranteed July 20, was a second-round pick in 2018 and averaged nearly 16 minutes a game as a rookie. With the Clippers healthier last season, his playing time decreased to about five minutes a game.