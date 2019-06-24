Advertisement

Push for Kawhi Leonard to sign with Clippers moves to billboards

Jun 23, 2019 | 7:30 PM
Kawhi Leonard billboards are starting to pop up around Los Angeles just in time for the start of NBA free agency. (Andrew Greif / Los Angeles Times)

With NBA free agency opening just around the corner on June 30, a pair of digital billboards wooing NBA Finals most valuable player Kawhi Leonard went live over the weekend in Southern California.

The billboards are located along northbound Interstate 5 in Downey. One is an image of a California vanity license plate featuring the word KAWHI. Another says King of SoCal plus #KAWHI2LAC.

The Clippers are one of several teams attempting to sign Leonard, a Southern California native and two-time NBA champion, in free agency should he decline a player option with Toronto for next season, which he is expected to do.

The person or group behind the billboards was immediately unclear but a Clippers spokesman said the organization had nothing to do with the billboards. Because Leonard is still currently under contract with Toronto, they could constitute a tampering violation if the Clippers were involved.
Will Kawhi Leonard return to his native Southern California and play for the Clippers?
