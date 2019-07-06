Las Vegas oddsmakers: Clippers pass Lakers as NBA title favorite

“We took a $10,000 bet on the Lakers on Monday night at 7-4 odds and so had to adjust the odds with everyone speculating that Kawhi was going to sign with the Lakers,” Sherman said. “So that’s when I bumped the Clippers back up to 16-1 and from Tuesday morning until we closed Friday night, we only wrote one ticket for the Clippers at 16-1 odds and that was just for $20. So only one bet came in on them this whole week. Based on what people were saying in media it was either the Lakers or the Raptors. All the bets we took this week were on the Lakers and Raptors, nothing on the Clippers.”