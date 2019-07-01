Clippers acquire Maurice Harkless, first-round pick in Jimmy Butler deal

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Harkless gives the Clippers two things they desire — a long-armed player with playoff experience capable of playing on the perimeter and a team-friendly contract that allows the Clippers to be creative with their salary cap in the future. Harkless is owed $11.5 million next season in the final year of a four-year contract signed in 2016, when he was with Portland.