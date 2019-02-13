NBA fines Montrezl Harrell $25,000 for language directed toward fan

Clippers center Montrezl Harrell was fined $25,000 by the NBA for “directing inappropriate language toward a fan” during a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the league announced Tuesday.
Harrell was not assessed a technical foul at the time of the incident, which occurred with 7:57 remaining in Monday’s fourth quarter and Minnesota leading by six points.
It is the second time this season a Clippers player has been fined by the NBA for an interaction with a fan. Guard Patrick Beverley was fined $25,000 on Dec. 4 for bouncing a ball at a spectator during a game at Dallas.