Patrick Beverley fined $25,000 by NBA for throwing ball into stands

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for throwing a basketball into the stands at the end of a 112-102 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

The league announced the decision Wednesday evening.

Beverley brought the ball up court in the final seconds and stopped along the right sideline as he waited for time to expire. As the buzzer sounded, he flung the ball high into the air with his left hand before he pivoted left and headed to the team’s bench.

Beverley was ejected from a game and later fined $25,000 last season after he forcefully tossed a bounce pass toward a Mavericks fan sitting courtside in Dallas.

The Clippers guard said the fan, later identified as Don Knobler, had used profanity on several occasions during the game. Knobler was banned from attending home games the rest of the season.