Clippers lean on Kawhi Leonard’s scoring surge in victory over Jazz

Kawhi Leonard scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Clippers to a 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
Leonard’s scoring surge helped the Clippers erase a double-digit second-half deficit and remain unbeaten (4-0) at home. He only made 9 of 26 shots, but with the game tied at 86, Leonard scored six points to spark a 19-8 run to close out the victory.
Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Lou Williams added 17 for the Clippers.
Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 19.
After trailing by eight points in the opening quarter, the Clippers opened the second quarter on a 20-4 run. Landry Shamet’s 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 36-24 lead at the 4:53 mark. The Jazz responded with a 17-3 run to finish the quarter and Mitchell’s basket in the final minute gave Utah a 41-39 lead at the break.
Both teams shot under 35 percent in the opening half. Leonard made just one of nine shots in the first half and scored only five points.
1/13
Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Sunday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
2/13
Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) tries to block a shot by Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
3/13
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, left, looks to pass the ball around Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) and center Rudy Gobert (27) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
4/13
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots a layup against the Utah Jazz during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
5/13
Clippers guard Lou Williams dribbles the ball during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
6/13
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket while being chased by Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale (23) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
7/13
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard stands on the court during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
8/13
Clippers coach Doc Rivers argues with referee Rodney Mott during Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
9/13
Clippers guard Lou Williams, center, drives to the basket during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
10/13
Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, tips the ball back toward the basket in front of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
11/13
Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green (22) blocks a shot by Clippers star Kawhi Leonard during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
12/13
Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard puts up a shot over Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green (22) and forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during Sunday’s game at Staples Center.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
13/13
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell puts up a shot against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on Sunday.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)