The offense isn’t seamless. Kawhi Leonard had a subpar night on Tuesday, scoring only 11 points on three-for-15 shooting. Everyone is still figuring out where to be and when, and how to get there most efficiently.

The Clippers are still sorting out all the details, large and small, of how to smoothly work Leonard and Paul George into their lineup without losing their identity as a gritty, blue-collar team, yet they’re winning. What could have been a confusing process has been eased by their selflessness and patience, formidable assets as they work toward becoming what they think they can be.

On Tuesday, the Clippers had to dig deep into their superb bench because forward JaMychal Green (bruised tailbone) joined guard Landry Shamet (high ankle sprain) as a spectator. But power forward Patrick Patterson, relegated to the bench after starting the first 11 games this season, responded with 19 points and Montrezl Harrell scored a game-high 26 points as the Clippers pulled away from the Portland Trail Blazers in the third quarter and ran off with a 117-97 victory at Staples Center.

It was their ninth straight home win and 13th in 14 home games this season, played out in front of a loudly enthusiastic crowd. “This is the first year, and I said this a while ago, where you feel like it’s home,” coach Doc Rivers said.

Advertisement

Their success on their home court is impressive for a team that’s still sorting itself out — or a team that’s fully matured. They were resourceful on Tuesday, as they’ve been before and know they will be again.

“In our scouting report we were talking about Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams. We talked about making sure we slow those guys down,” Portland guard Damian Lillard said, adding that the Trail Blazers minimized the potential damage from Leonard and from Williams, who had nine points. “It just shows you how deep they are, how many guys they can turn to and how much production they get across the board,” Lillard said.

Although Leonard struggled, George had 25 points. This was the seventh game they’ve played together and only once, against Washington on Sunday, have both players shot 40% or better in the same game. There’s still chemistry to be developed between them, habits to be sharpened. But again, while they’re discovering how to adjust to each other, they’re still winning and Leonard on Tuesday again stayed at 28 minutes per game, which should keep him fresh later, when it matters most.

“The good thing with Paul and Kawhi is they’re so team-oriented. They want to fit everybody in, which is a good thing, but we want to make sure they fit in. So that’s the balance we’re walking,” Rivers said. “And overall we’re doing a pretty good job of it, but I just know there’s a better one in there.”

Advertisement

That has been their mantra: as good as they’ve looked sometimes, they believe they haven’t hit stride yet. If that’s true, imagine how good the finished product might turn out.

“The best part of this team, in my opinion, is that we’re not near where we’re going to be. And you can feel that. Our guys know that,” Rivers said. “They know that we’re playing winning basketball. We’re playing together, we’re playing hard, we’re talking, but they also know we don’t have it together yet. They know that. They can feel that.

“Offensively, you’re calling plays and three guys are staring at you. Two guys know it. Same thing on some of our defensive calls. So the more we play together, the more we have shootarounds and practice time, we’re going to get better.”

Highlights from the Clippers’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center.

The formula on Tuesday was simple, according to George. “We played defense, we got stops, and we got out in transition and made shots,” he said.

Defense was the key. In that part of the game at least, the Clippers know who has to be where and when, and they held Portland to a season-low point total. “We just have a lot of defenders. A lot of smart defenders,” George said. “It’s one thing to have guys that play defense but it’s another when you’ve got guys that love to play defense and know how to play defense. We’ve just got so many of them out there. There’s an awareness at all times of the matchups, who’s the hot guys, what guys do we want the ball out of their hands.”

As for Leonard’s poor shooting, Rivers said it wasn’t for a lack of good shots. Leonard himself left the arena without speaking to the media.

“First thing he said when he sat on the bench was, ‘My goodness, am I getting great shots.’ And right now they’re not going in but they will. You know they will,” Rivers said. “I thought he set the tone with his passing early. He kind of let the game come to him. He got everybody else going first and then he tried to get himself going and he couldn’t do that tonight. But I loved that he was getting everybody else going.”

Next up for the Clippers is a stretch of six games in nine days, including two back-to-back sequences. With a tight schedule will come load management for Leonard and, likely, a game or two off. The Clippers have learned to play without him but realize how much better they will be with him after all the large and small details get sorted out.

Advertisement

“Our defense definitely wants to keep going. Offensively, as you can see, anybody can go off for a big night,” Harrell said. “But we just want to keep imposing our defensive will on the other team and take them out of the things they want to do offensively. The offense will win a couple of games but defense is what ultimately is going to get us to where we want to go.”