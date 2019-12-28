Patrick Beverley injured during Clippers’ loss to Jazz

Patrick Beverley has epitomized the heart and toughness of the Clippers, so when he grabbed his right elbow after a spill onto the Staples Center court during the third quarter andran to the locker room, there was no question that the 6-foot-1 guard was hurt.

The Clippers later announced that Beverley had injured his right wrist. He returned to the game to start the fourth quarter wearing a black brace on his arm and his wrist was taped.

But later in the fourth quarter of the Clippers’ 120-107 loss to the Utah Jazz Saturday night, Beverley waived toward the Clippers’ bench and asked to be taken out. He departed with eight minutes six seconds left holding his wrist, pain registered on his face.

“I know he got an X-ray,” coach Doc Rivers said after the game. “There was no break, but that doesn’t mean he’s not going to be out or not. It could be a bruise. Clearly he felt like he couldn’t grab the ball so that’s not a good sign.”

His team was unable to hold off six Jazz players who scored in double figures, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 30 points and Jordan Clarkson’s 19 off the bench.

Beverley’s team was unable to slow the Jazz down from three-point range, with Utah making 48.6% (17 of 35) of them.

Beverley had drove to the basket and went by 7-1 Jazz center Rudy Gobert, tumbling after he had gone airborne, then falling hard on the court. After Beverley grabbed his elbow, he clutched his wrist a few seconds later.

He dashed off the court and toward the locker room as play continued, forcing the Clippers to call a timeout with 10:02 left to get another player on the court, inserting Lou Williams for Beverley.

Ivica Zubac led the charge for the Clippers in the first quarter, playing with energy and hustling all over the court.

The Clippers were going to need all they could get from Zubac because backup center Montrezl Harrell had been scratched right before the game with what the Clippers said was an illness.

So when Zubac scored 12 first-quarter points that tied his career high for points in any quarter that was a good sign for the Clippers and the 22-year-old center.

He grabbed eight rebounds to help the Clippers take a 10-point lead after one quarter. He was four for six from the field in the first and four for four from the free-throw line.

But the Jazz fought their way back into the game by hitting three-pointers from all over the court.

Utah made six of eight three-pointers in the second, ending the quarter with back-to-back threes by that cut the Clippers’ lead to 63-61 at the half.

The Clippers appeared stung by seeing Beverley leave the court, falling behind by 10 points in the third quarter.

The Clippers had already moved past having played the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers and knew the Jazz represented another tough opponent.

And even though the Clippers won on Christmas, they were prepared to play the Jazz.

“I mean we haven’t done anything yet. We are just now getting to Christmas, there’s no awards given where you’re placed by Christmas or by the halfway point or whatever,” Landry Shamet said at the Clippers’ shoot-around earlier Saturday. “I think it starts from the top down and [Coach] Doc [Rivers] does a good job of not letting us be stagnant and complacent, comfortable.

“But we also police ourselves, have good voices in the locker room that try to tell us that we need to goon a run here and rattle off a few wins and start stringing some wins together. I think it’s a collective effort.”