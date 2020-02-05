Clippers shake off slow start and make 24 three-pointers to beat Heat

Miami’s team bus arrived underneath Staples Center on Wednesday afternoon just as news broke that the team was adding veteran wing Andre Iguodala.

Not everyone who got off the bus knew whether they would still be members of the Heat when it was time to board at the end of the night. Guard Dion Waiters was left in the locker room during the ensuing matchup against the Clippers and forward James Johnson, who could be part of a deal, also did not play.

But if Miami’s roster was in disarray, it did not show. The Heat led the Clippers by as many as 12 points in the first half, and three at halftime, after making nine three-pointers, attempting 16 free throws, six more than Los Angeles, and getting Clippers forward Paul George in early foul trouble.

The Heat could hold off the full-strength Clippers only so long, however, in what became a 128-111 win for Los Angeles.

The Clippers (36-15) have won nine of their last 11 games and, against a Miami defense that has played the most zone in the NBA, set franchise records with 24 three-pointers and 54 three-point attempts

With George on the floor for the entire third quarter, the Clippers made nine three-pointers to outscore Miami by 15 and take a 92-80 lead entering the fourth quarter. That lead was trimmed to eight with nine minutes to play in the game, before forward JaMychal Green and center Montrezl Harrell combined to score 10 of the Clippers’ next 12 points as their lead grew to 15.

With three minutes to play, the lead was down to six, but second-year guard Landry Shamet scored 10 consecutive points to secure the victory. Shamet scored 23 points and was one of eight players to score in double figures.

The Clippers’ comeback wasn’t flawless: Starting guard Patrick Beverley left with a sore right groin in the third quarter and did not return. It is the same injury that led him to miss three games last month.