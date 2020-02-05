Marcus Morris has been at center of Lakers and Clippers trade talks with Knicks

The Lakers and Clippers have the top two records in the Western Conference, respectively, but that hasn’t stop them from making a run at New York Knicks forward Marcus Morris.

Both teams have had conversations with the Knicks this week to see what it might take to acquire Morris, according to several people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Knicks have a strong interest in Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, but New York knows his salary of almost $2 million won’t get a deal done for Morris, who makes $15 million after signing a one-year deal last summer.

The Knicks know they’d probably have to take Lakers guard Danny Green in a deal for Morris. But the Knicks would want Green’s $14.3 million salary absorbed by another team.

The Clippers have been willing to part with forward Maurice Harkless and his expiring contract of $11 million for Morris. But the Knicks really want Clippers guard Landry Shamet, who makes $1.9 million.

But the Knicks believe the Clippers don’t want to trade Shamet.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday at noon PST.

The Clippers thought they had a deal with Morris last summer, but it didn’t work out.

If the Lakers or Clippers landed Morris, it would bolster their chances of winning a championship.

Morris, a 6-foot-8 forward, is averaging 19.6 points , 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this season.

Morris is shooting 44.2% from the field and 43.9% from three-point range, making him that stretch four that both the Lakers and Clippers covet.

The Lakers and Clippers are also keeping an eye on retired point guard Darren Collison.

Collison has been working out, according to people close to him, but he’s not expected to make a decision on returning to the NBA until after the All-Star break.

Collison, a Southern California native who starred at Etiwanda High and UCLA, averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists and shot 39.4% from three-point range over a 10-year career.