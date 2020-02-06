Clippers trade Derrick Walton Jr., try to close deal for Marcus Morris

As trade discussions with New York continued on a possible deal to land forward Marcus Morris, the Clippers sent reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta on Thursday morning, hours before the league’s trade deadline.

The Clippers will receive a protected second-round pick from Atlanta, according to a person not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The trade opened a roster spot for the Clippers, who continue to pursue a trade for Morris ahead of the noon PST deadline.

One proposal offered by the Clippers includes sending forward Maurice Harkless — and his $11.5-million contract that expires after this season — a 2020 first-round pick and rookies Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele in exchange for Morris, who is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and is shooting 44% on three-pointers.

The Clippers attempted to sign Morris in free agency last summer but he ultimately signed with New York on a one-year contract worth $15 million.

Advertisement

In earlier discussions between the teams this week, the Knicks made clear they wanted second-year Clippers guard Landry Shamet. As of Thursday morning — less than 12 hours after Shamet made six three-pointers and scored 23 points in a victory over Miami — the Clippers made clear they intend to keep him out of any deal.