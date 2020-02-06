Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Clippers

Clippers trade Derrick Walton Jr., try to close deal for Marcus Morris

New York Knicks v Denver Nuggets
New York’s Marcus Morris drives against Denver’s Will Barton III on Dec. 15 at Pepsi Center.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Feb. 6, 2020
11:31 AM
As trade discussions with New York continued on a possible deal to land forward Marcus Morris, the Clippers sent reserve guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta on Thursday morning, hours before the league’s trade deadline.

The Clippers will receive a protected second-round pick from Atlanta, according to a person not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. The trade opened a roster spot for the Clippers, who continue to pursue a trade for Morris ahead of the noon PST deadline.

One proposal offered by the Clippers includes sending forward Maurice Harkless — and his $11.5-million contract that expires after this season — a 2020 first-round pick and rookies Terance Mann and Mfiondu Kabengele in exchange for Morris, who is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and is shooting 44% on three-pointers.

The Clippers attempted to sign Morris in free agency last summer but he ultimately signed with New York on a one-year contract worth $15 million.

In earlier discussions between the teams this week, the Knicks made clear they wanted second-year Clippers guard Landry Shamet. As of Thursday morning — less than 12 hours after Shamet made six three-pointers and scored 23 points in a victory over Miami — the Clippers made clear they intend to keep him out of any deal.

Andrew Greif
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
