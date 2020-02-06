Warriors send D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota at NBA trade deadline

League executives weren’t sure how loud Thursday’s NBA trade deadline would be, but thanks to teams near the bottom of the standings, the league roared with a handful of surprise transactions.

Chief among them, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ dogged pursuit of D’Angelo Russell finally paid off with the team sending Andrew Wiggins and a 2021 first-round pick as part of a package to get the young guard.

Cleveland also shocked the league by putting together a deal for Detroit center Andre Drummond, dealing Brandon Knight, John Henson and a future second-round pick for the NBA’s top rebounder.

The Russell deal has the potential to most impact the NBA, starting with what it means for the future of the Golden State Warriors.

It gives the injury-decimated team another lottery pick to go with the one they’ll have after this season. Next year, presumably with a healthy Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, the Warriors will now try to incorporate Wiggins with a roster that also has Draymond Green.

For the Timberwolves, it gives the franchise more than just a star guard; it might save them from having to deal an unhappy Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns voiced his frustration with Minnesota’s losing Wednesday night, and hours later the team acquired Russell to pair with one of the NBA’s top young centers. Since being traded by the Lakers, Russell has developed into one of the better young offensive guards in the NBA, making the All-Star team last year while improving his numbers in Golden State to average 23.6 points on 37.4% shooting from deep.



Drummond, who was rumored to be headed to Atlanta early in the trade season, can become a free agent at the end of the season and the market for the big man wasn’t very strong, allowing Cleveland to audition him before the summer.

The trade deadline passed without Miami, which landed Andre Iguodala among other players Wednesday, finalizing a deal for Oklahoma City’s Danilo Gallinari, which appeared to be close on Wednesday night.

League-leading Milwaukee, defending champion Toronto, San Antonio, New Orleans, Chicago, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Indiana were among the teams that were quiet at the deadline.